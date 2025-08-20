HCLTech’s TechBee program in Hyd

Hyderabad: HCLTech, a technology company, plans to offer its TechBee Early Career Program to high school graduates in Hyderabad and give them the opportunity to build careers in the technology industry.The initiative offers a unique ‘earn while you learn’ model that blends hands-on technology training with access to higher education. The program equips students with industry-relevant skills and enables them to pursue academic advancement, laying the foundation for global careers in technology.

Subbaraman B, Senior Vice President, HCLTech, said:“TechBee is more than a skilling initiative—it’s a launchpad for ambitious youth to build meaningful careers in tech.”