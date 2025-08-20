Live
- Delhi Hearing Disrupted: BJP’s Rekha Gupta Assaulted, Accused Held
- ‘BJP using Nitish till polls, wants to form govt through backdoor’
- Pb police recover hand grenade after arrest of 2 BKI operatives
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 20): Get Diamonds, Skins, Outfits
- Minor held for killing snake in Ballia
- UP Cow Commission, Patanjali join hands to promote cow protection
- 2 pose as cops, demand ransom after abduction
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Rakes in ₹216 Crore by Day 6, Outshines Hrithik-Jr NTR’s War 2 Opening Week
- Adityanath announces 6 new forensic labs
- Tourists getting stranded: Alarm raised over ageing safari vehicles in Ranthambore
HCLTech’s TechBee program in Hyd
Highlights
Hyderabad: HCLTech, a technology company, plans to offer its TechBee Early Career Program to high school graduates in Hyderabad and give them the...
Hyderabad: HCLTech, a technology company, plans to offer its TechBee Early Career Program to high school graduates in Hyderabad and give them the opportunity to build careers in the technology industry.The initiative offers a unique ‘earn while you learn’ model that blends hands-on technology training with access to higher education. The program equips students with industry-relevant skills and enables them to pursue academic advancement, laying the foundation for global careers in technology.
Subbaraman B, Senior Vice President, HCLTech, said:“TechBee is more than a skilling initiative—it’s a launchpad for ambitious youth to build meaningful careers in tech.”
Next Story