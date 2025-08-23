Home buyers wary of high realty price

Hyderabad: People, scouting for their dream new homes in the city, strongly feel that prices are very high and properties are unaffordable for many. Y Rajasekhar, a private employee, felt that prices were pretty high in Hyderabad. “I plan to buy a residential property for Rs1.2–1.5 crore in Tellapur or Nalagandla area. But prices are very high. I urge developers to lower costs in the affordable housing segment at least. I hope prices remain stable for another year,” he told The Hans India at the recent Credai Hyderabad Property Show. Another visitor, Rakesh Patel, shared that he was willing to purchase a Rs1.5 crore villa, but lamented that even the most basic ones started at Rs3.5 crore. “That way, it’s not easy to buy property in Hyderabad,” he said.

Software professionals Nitikesh Bhad and Poornima, originally from Maharashtra, said the Credai show helped them visualize their dream home.

“We want a luxury flat, but at an affordable price. Our budget is Rs1.5 crore, and we hope to purchase a property within that budget,” the couple said.

The Credai Hyderabad Property Show 2025 held at HITEX from August 15–17, attracted over 50,000 visitors, featured 70 developers with over 300 RERA-approved projects, and generated leads worth Rs400 crore, according to a Credai Hyderabad statement. The show drew everyone - from first-time buyers to seasoned investors, who were keen to explore Hyderabad’s real estate market. Many industry leaders credited the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who inaugurated the event, as a major boost to buyer sentiment.