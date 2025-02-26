Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal Calls for Unified Electrical Industry Exposition to Strengthen India’s Global Leadership and Position Itself as the Go-To Destination

Building on the momentum, Day 3 of ELECRAMA 2025 featured a pivotal keynote address by Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India setting the stage for critical discussions on India’s energy transition, policy direction, and technological advancements. Accompanied by esteemed leaders Sunil Singhvi, President, IEEMA, Vikram Gandotra, President (Elect) and Chairman, and Siddharth Bhutoria, Vice President, IEEMA & Vice Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025, Piyush Goyal emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing, fostering clean energy adoption, and ensuring a future-ready power sector through innovation and collaboration. His address reinforced India’s vision to become a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, highlighting the importance of policy support, strategic industry partnerships, and investment in cutting-edge technologies.

Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India has urged India’s electrical industry to build a unified world-class exposition platform, positioning India as the go-to global destination for electrical and energy solutions. Speaking at ELECRAMA, he emphasized the need to merge major expos—including ELECRAMA and other industry-led exhibitions—into one showcase, making India the one-stop shop for global players.

“India is at the forefront of the global energy transition, and our electrical industry plays a critical role in this transformation. Instead of hosting multiple fragmented expos, we must come together to create a single, large-scale event that showcases our full capabilities to the world. Imagine an exhibition with over 1,500 exhibitors, 100,000+ visitors, and participation from the biggest global investors—this would firmly establish India as the epicentre of the global electrical industry,” said Shri Piyush Goyal.

He further emphasized the need for industry associations to take the lead in making this vision a reality, ensuring that India’s domestic sector grows stronger while also expanding exports and global partnerships. “Let us bring the world to India. If we create a unified platform of scale and impact, international players will know that India is the one-stop destination for all things electrical. Whether it’s power infrastructure, automation, or smart grid solutions—India has the expertise, the technology, and the vision. The world should say, ‘Go to India, and you will see the future of electrical innovation.” he added.

Looking ahead, India is rapidly scaling up its manufacturing capacity in the electrical and power sector, with a vision to capture a multi-billion-dollar export market. Shri Goyal highlighted that renewable energy expansion, advancements in smart grids, and digital automation are opening new opportunities for businesses to collaborate, co-create, and establish India as the global powerhouse for electrical solutions. “Our industry must think bigger, act faster, and work together. By uniting under one platform, we not only strengthen our domestic sector but also position India as a leader in the global supply chain. The opportunity is now, and we must seize it,” he concluded.

The day also marked a milestone with MoU signings led by Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India at the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM), paving the way for stronger industry collaborations and international partnerships. These agreements represent a significant step toward expanding global market opportunities, fostering investment, and driving technology-led growth in India’s power sector.

At the sidelines, Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India said “Indian development inherently carries with itself the growth of infrastructure, and with the growth of infra, and not only in terms of construction of buildings, and various other infra projects, but also logistics, mobility solutions, utility solutions, we are poised to reach the very top, and very soon, we were thinking that we will become the third largest economy in terms of GDP by 2030, but by next year, in fact, we are going to pre-pone that status, and we are most probably going to become the third largest economy in the next year.”

Adding to the momentum, the fifth edition of eTECHnxt conference was inaugurated, bringing together experts to discuss clean energy, carbon markets, energy storage, and digital transformation in power generation. Beyond technology, the conference highlighted the need for digitalization, smart grids, and workforce upskilling, recognizing that the transition to a cleaner, tech-driven energy sector requires a well-equipped and skilled workforce. The summit also witnessed the launch of an extensive whitepaper – New Frontiers in Power Generation highlighting energy storage’s role in renewables, cost-efficiency, and grid modernization.

The day wrapped with an insightful roundtable titled – ‘Bharat, the Vishwamitra’ led by H. E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador, Embassy of Germany, India. A key focus was on the role of structural reforms, digitization, and infrastructure in sustaining high growth while ensuring inclusive development. From an energy and electrical industry perspective, discussions centered on India's transition to a clean energy future, backed by investments in renewables, smart grids, and energy storage.

With participation from global policymakers, business leaders, and technology pioneers, ELECRAMA 2025 continues to drive impactful conversations that shape the future of India’s power sector. By bridging the gap between policy, technology, and market readiness, the event remains instrumental in accelerating India’s clean energy transformation and establishing a resilient, future-ready power infrastructure.