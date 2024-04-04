Live
Just In
Income Tax Dept throws open e-portal for filing ITRs
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday said that has facilitated taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2024-25 (relevant to Financial Year 2023-24) from 1st April, 2024 onwards.
New Delhi: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday said that has facilitated taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2024-25 (relevant to Financial Year 2023-24) from 1st April, 2024 onwards.
The ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, commonly used by taxpayers are available on the e-filing portal from 1st April, 2024 onwards for taxpayers to file their returns.
Similarly, companies have also been able to file their ITRs through ITR-6 from April 1 onwards.
As a precursor to this, the ITR forms had been notified early, beginning with ITRs 1 and 4 which were notified on December 22nd, 2023, ITR-6 was notified on 24th January 2024 and ITR-2 was notified on January 31st, 2024, CBDT said.
To facilitate the e-Return Intermediaries (ERI), the JSON Schema for ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 and Schema of Tax Audit Reports have also been made available for A.Y. 2024-25. The same can be accessed under the downloads section of the e-filing portal, according to the CBDT statement.
In fact, about 23,000 ITRs for A.Y. 2024-25 have already been filed till date. Facility to file ITRs 3, 5 and 7 will be made available shortly, the statement said.
This is for the first time in recent times that the Income Tax Department has enabled taxpayers to file their returns on the very first day of the new financial year, the statement added.