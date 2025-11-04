India’s smartphone shipments up 5%

New Delhi: India’s smartphone market continued its recovery in the July-September quarter of 2025, growing five per cent year-on-year (YoY) by volume and 18 per cent by value, its highest-ever quarterly value, a new report showed on Monday.

The growth was fueled by strong festive demand, attractive discounts, and rising interest in premium phones, according to Counterpoint Research.

Analysts said the market’s focus is shifting from volume growth to value growth, as more consumers upgrade to higher-end smartphones.

Apple led the premium market with a 28 per cent value share, driven by strong demand for its iPhone 16 and 15 series. The newly launched iPhone 17 series also received a strong response, with early demand exceeding that of previous models.

Samsung followed with a 23 per cent value share, supported by its Galaxy S and A series and record sales of its foldable phones.