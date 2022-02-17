Infosys named a foundational partner in the launch of Google Cloud Cortex Framework

India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys has announced that it has been named a Foundational Partner for the launch of Google Cloud Cortex Framework. As a Foundational Partner, Infosys will help clients accelerate digital transformation and power new business capabilities with its market-leading data, analytics and AI expertise.

Infosys will take advantage of Google Cloud Cortex Framework, along with its strong experience in SAP and Google Cloud ecosystems, to deliver better business outcomes. Through this partnership, Infosys will enable its clients to build transformational digital capabilities that are crucial to evolve the new business and operating models.

Google Cloud Cortex Framework is envisioned to be a 'content factory' that will expand to address new use cases, incorporate best practices, industry scenarios, and build on its cumulative experiences in enterprise environments.

Google Cloud Cortex Framework allows enterprises to kick start insights and reduce the time to value with reference architectures, packaged services, deployment templates, and accelerators to guide them from planning to delivery, and getting set up quickly.

The global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting firm in a statement said, "Infosys brings deep functional and technical experience in supporting SAP customers, along with strong process knowledge across industry domains. Infosys Cobalt, in addition, brings a successful track record in helping businesses transform using Google Cloud. Infosys will be instrumental in helping Google Cloud Cortex Framework customers garner line of business and industry-specific insights. Infosys' role as a Foundational Partner will help clients reap further benefits from the Framework by enabling them to build their insights-driven digital enterprise."

Satish HC, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys, said, "Infosys is excited to partner with Google Cloud to drive the adoption of Google Cloud Cortex Framework, unlocking value from SAP and non-SAP data to power new insights and business models across industries.

Google Cloud Cortex Framework complements Infosys Cobalt, bringing together our data analytics, AI, SAP and cloud capabilities to solve our client's biggest business challenges, accelerate their transformation journey, and maximize return on their digital investments including SAP."

Google Cloud Cortex Framework enables enterprises to deploy templatized solutions from Google Cloud and Foundational partners like Infosys. The Framework offers cost-effective solutions to real-world business complexities with Infosys bringing in crucial domain expertise across industries to accelerate solutions.

Infosys Cobalt helps enterprises capitalize on the insights value chain, with the Framework's plug and play dashboard templates presenting deep insights from sales, orders, products and customers. This presents a great alternative to conventional in-house efforts that are often more risky, complex, and cost-intensive.

Google Cloud Cortex Framework, along with templatized solutions from Google Cloud and Infosys Cobalt, offers a scalable technology strategy for the future, creating a reusable architecture that can adapt and expand to include emerging new scenarios.

Abdul Razack, Vice President, Solutions Engineering at Google Cloud, said, "We are excited to partner with Infosys to leverage their strength and expertise in data and analytics and to be a part of this journey to enrich the business transformation experience for our customers. Together, delivering packaged solutions from Infosys and Google Cloud Cortex, customers can more rapidly deploy and drive value for their organizations."

Infosys Cobalt, in tandem, brings to enterprises the advantage of over 300 industry cloud blueprints, and a continuously expanding array of industry solutions and assets. Additionally, Google Cloud Cortex Framework offerings will be further strengthened with Infosys' solid industry expertise and the richness of Infosys Cobalt offerings, providing new improved approaches to solve stubborn business problems, faster.