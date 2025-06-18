Institute Of Management Technology Hyderabad Commences Academic Year with Inauguration of Management Orientation Programme for the Class of 2025–2027

Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad inaugurated ABHYUDAY 2025 – Management Orientation Program (Batch of 2025–27). The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Mr Challa Nag, Head of TCS Hyderabad, Dr Vanitha Datla, Vice Chairperson of Elico Ltd, and Prof (Dr) Baharul Islam, Director, IMT Hyderabad.

The tone for the new academic year was set by Dr Baharul Islam in his opening address, which welcomed the incoming batch and emphasized the institute’s strong culture of discipline. He stated that discipline would not just be encouraged but expected, as it lays the foundation for professional conduct and academic excellence. He urged students to cultivate a “keen-to-learn” attitude, stay curious, and continuously evolve in their journey. “Learning is not limited to classrooms; it's a habit of the mind. Discipline in thoughts, habits, and effort will define your journey here,” he stated.

Dr. Vanitha Datla delivered a powerful talk that placed the current management education in the context of global realities. She addressed the geopolitical changes shaping economies and societies and highlighted the importance of staying informed, agile, and adaptable in an increasingly complex world. She emphasized how technology is evolving rapidly and urged students to embrace change proactively. Dr. Datla also celebrated the rising 35% women's representation in the batch, underlining the importance of inclusive growth and the role of diversity in shaping strong institutions and leaders.

We were also pleased to hear from Mr. Challa Nag, Head of TCS Hyderabad, who brought with him nearly 30 years of wisdom from the tech industry. A TCS veteran since 1995, Mr. Nag has excelled in delivery, CRM, and global leadership roles. He spoke at length about how technology is reshaping industries across all verticals. He walked students through the evolution from ATMs to mobile banking, from basic AI applications to agentic AI – autonomous AI agents that deliver end-to-end enterprise solutions. He emphasized the significance of cloud computing, IoT, and cybersecurity, urging students to learn tech and understand where and how it can be used responsibly. He reinforced the idea that personal and organizational values are what sustain us through disruptions. “Promise what you can deliver, and deliver what you have promised,” he said, encouraging students to build a strong, authentic personal brand.

ABHYUDAY is a thoughtfully designed two-week orientation program that helps first-year students transition into the PGDM curriculum. It offers a mix of academic primers, interactive sessions, team-building exercises, speaker series, and community engagement through the Community Connect program. These modules are designed to build confidence, context, and clarity for students coming from diverse educational and professional backgrounds.