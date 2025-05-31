Live
IOB signs MoU with Richplus, Amul
Chennai: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has entered into a tripartite MoU with AMUL, India’s largest dairy cooperative, and Richplus, AMUL’s organic farming partner.
The MoU was formally signed on Friday by VijayaN, GM, Indian Overseas Bank; Amit Vyas, MD, AMUL Dairy; and Ashok Sarrangan, MD, Richplus, in the esteemed presence of Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD& CEO, Indian Overseas Bank. This first-of-its-kind collaboration between a major public sector bank and organic farming leaders aims to bring transformative benefits to farmers across India, especially in Tamil Nadu, where organic farming is steadily gaining ground.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar Srivastava stated:This partnership underscores our deep commitment to nation-building through sustainable agriculture.