ISMA's ‘India Sugar & Bio-energy Conference 2024’ Sets the Foundation of India's Path to a Green Economy

The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the 2nd edition of ‘The India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference’ at JW Marriott, Aerocity in New Delhi. The conference, organised in partnership with the Government of India (GoI) and the International Sugar Organisation (ISO), focused on this year’s central theme, 'Harmonising Sweet Sustainability: Navigating India’s Path to a Green Economy’, setting the tone for thought-provoking discussions on the sustainable growth of the sugar and bio-energy sectors.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by Mr. Prahlad Joshi (Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, GoI), who emphasised the government’s support for innovation in these industries. Mr. M Prabhakar Rao (President of ISMA) graciously welcomed the distinguished guests with an inspiring opening address. Mr. Sanjeev Chopra (Secretary, Food & Public Distribution, GoI) delivered a keynote address, while Special Guest H.E. Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega (Ambassador of Brazil to India) highlighted the international collaboration required for future growth. The event also marked the launch of 'ISMA Times', a publication aimed at tracking industry trends and sharing expert insights, by Mr. Prahlad Joshi (Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, GoI).

Mr. M Prabhakar Rao (President of ISMA), in his welcoming address, said, "The Indian sugar industry has consistently demonstrated resilience and adaptability despite challenges such as fluctuating global prices and changing weather patterns. Over the last few decades, we have not only increased sugar production but have also significantly advanced in bio-energy, particularly ethanol production. Our sector now supports over 25 million livelihoods, with an impressive 6 million directly employed. This transformation has been made possible through innovative practices and close collaboration with the government, which has driven both economic growth and energy security for the nation. We are confident that the strides we make today will continue to propel India forward as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and bio-energy solutions."

Chief Guest Mr. Pralhad Joshi (Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, GoI), in his inaugural address, said, "The progress of India’s sugar and bio-energy industries over the past decade has been truly remarkable. Ethanol production, in particular, has not only enhanced the revenue streams of sugar mills but has also cut greenhouse gas emissions, creating a ripple effect of investment and employment, particularly in rural India. Our farmers are evolving from being 'Anna Dattas' (food providers) to 'Urja Dattas' (energy providers), playing a pivotal role in India's clean energy transition. This synergy between agriculture and green energy is critical for building a sustainable future and aligns with India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. I encourage the industry to continue innovating and strengthening public-private partnerships to remain globally competitive."

Special Guest H.E. Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega (Ambassador of Brazil to India), in his speech, said, "India and Brazil are two of the world’s largest producers of sugarcane, and the potential for cooperation between our nations in biofuels is vast. By promoting technology exchange, joint research, and investment in advanced biofuels and flex-fuel technology, our countries can set a global example in the energy transition. There are immense opportunities in 2G and 3G ethanol, green hydrogen, and bio-plastics that can redefine the future of renewable energy. Together, India and Brazil can lead the way in building a more sustainable and energy-efficient world."

Mr. Sanjeev Chopra (Secretary, Food & Public Distribution of the GoI), in his keynote address, said, "India’s sugar industry stands on th,e threshold of another robust year, with favourable monsoons driving an optimistic production outlook for 2024-2025. The government’s proactive policies have stabilised sugar prices, benefiting consumers and securing the industry's long-term viability. Looking ahead, our vision is ambitious—establishing a Centre of Excellence in Kanpur in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and setting up 65 new sugar mills across the country. These initiatives are not only about expansion but also about positioning India’s sugar sector as a global leader in innovation, efficiency, and sustainability."

Mr. Deepak Ballani (Director General of ISMA) said, "This year’s conference has been an incredible success, and I am deeply grateful to all the speakers, sponsors, and participants who made it possible. The engaging dialogues and forward-thinking ideas shared here will help unlock the full potential of India’s sugar and bio-energy sectors. Also, with the launch of 'ISMA Times', we aim to keep our community informed and engaged in the latest industry trends and developments, ensuring we all move forward with purpose and innovation. ISMA remains at the forefront of efforts to transform the industry through collaborations, capacity building, and knowledge sharing."

Over the course of two days, leading voices from the sugar and bio-energy sectors, including Mr. Aswani Srivastava (Joint Secretary {Sugar} in the Department of Food & Public Distribution), among others, shared their invaluable insights. The 2nd edition of the India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference 2024 was also graced by Guest of Honour, Mr. Pankaj Jain (Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas).

Mr. Pankaj Jain (Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas), in his insightful speech, emphasised that "Sugarcane is a water-efficient crop with a significant capacity for carbon absorption, making it a vital player in our quest for sustainability. The sugar industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience, and its commitment to growth is evident in its innovative approaches to overcoming challenges. By investing in research and development and fostering public-private partnerships, we can unlock new solutions that not only benefit our economy but also contribute to a greener future. Together, we are poised to enhance the role of sugarcane in our renewable energy landscape, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous India.”

The insightful sessions explored critical topics such as the future of bio-energy in India, optimising sugarcane production in India, and the role of renewable energy in achieving sustainability goals.

Transcending national boundaries, the conference also offered a global perspective on the challenges and opportunities that lie in the sugar industry.

As India continues to strengthen its position as a leading producer of sugar while contributing to global sustainability and bio-energy initiatives, the India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference will continue to serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, idea exchange, and the formulation of a roadmap for sustainability in the sugar and bio-energy sectors. The success of the 2nd edition of this conference also reaffirms ISMA's commitment to supporting India’s journey to a greener future.