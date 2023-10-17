IT majors interim dividend: Infosys leads in terms of quantum per share but lags by percentage

Chennai: Software major Infosys Ltd has been gradually increasing the quantum interim dividend to its shareholders over the years.

Announcing the second quarter results for FY24, the company had declared an interim bonus of Rs 18 per share with a face value of Rs 5.

In 2018, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs.7 and followed it up with Rs 8 in 2019.

The next three years saw Infosys declaring interim dividends of Rs 12 (2020), Rs 15 (2021), Rs 16.50 (2022) and Rs.18 this year -- the highest since 2018.

In terms of percentage the interim bonus declared by Infosys this year works out to 360 per cent which interestingly is less than what Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd had declared.

Dividend percentage is always calculated on the face value of a share.

TCS had declared an interim bonus of Rs.9 per share with a face value of Re.1 each, which works out to 900 per cent. On its part, HCL had declared an interim dividend of Rs.12 per share with a face value of Rs.2 each, which works out to 600 per cent.