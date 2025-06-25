IT Services Titan Phaneesh Murthy Bets on a New Horse, Joins AI Challenger Covasant to Build the AI-Services Future

In a move that signals a potential shift in the enterprise technology landscape, Covasant Technologies, an emerging leader in Enterprise AI and Agentic AI-led services as software, today announced that tech industry icon Phaneesh Murthy has joined its Advisory Board and will serve as a Non-Executive Director. This appointment reinforces Covasant’s ambition to lead the enterprise AI era through breakthrough technology, guided by seasoned strategic leadership to scale responsibly and globally.

Murthy, renowned for scaling both Infosys and iGate into billion-dollar powerhouses, is making a deliberate bet on Covasant’s vision for Agentic AI as a new frontier where AI doesn’t just assist humans, but acts as an autonomous agent to reimagine and run complex business processes and workflows. His appointment is a significant endorsement of Covasant's ambition to challenge the traditional IT services model and define the future of enterprise automation.

"For decades, the IT industry's brilliance was in its ability to scale human expertise. We've now reached a turning point. The goal today is to empower that expertise with true efficiency and autonomy, powered by AI," said C V Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director of Covasant. "Phaneesh joining us is a landmark moment because he's one of the architects of that first IT wave, he sees clearly where the next one is headed and it signals a fundamental shift in how value will be created in this industry for the next decade. We’re thrilled to have him and are certain that his business acumen, and his wealth of experience will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction, driving innovation, and solidifying our position as a trusted leader in Agentic AI that delivers tangible business impact for enterprises.”

Murthy's career has been defined by identifying and capitalising on the "next big thing" in technology services. His decision to join a nimble, specialized firm like Covasant is seen as a leading indicator of where enterprise value will be created next. He will be instrumental in shaping Covasant’s global expansion, particularly in key verticals like healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.

"The industry is flooded with AI hype. Everyone has a chatbot!," said Phaneesh Murthy. "But very few are building what Covasant is: autonomous AI agents with human in the loop, that can actually run a supply chain, manage a financial audit, or solve other real-business challenges across domains, flawlessly. They're not just building better tools; they're building a new kind of workforce, with guardrails to ensure AI stays compliant while delivering value. The 'Services-as-Software' model is the most logical evolution of the global services industry. I’m here because I believe Covasant has the vision and the DNA to lead it. This is about building the next great enterprise technology company, not just another services firm."