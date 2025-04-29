KLH Aziz Nagar Students of KLEF Secure Record-Breaking Offers with Rs 19 LPA Packages from Leading MNCs

KLH Aziz Nagar Campus of KLEF (Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation) Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, proudly announces that its students from the Class of 2026 have begun securing multiple bulk placement offers from reputed companies, including top multinational corporations (MNCs). These achievements reflect the consistent efforts of students and faculty, driven by KLEF’s strong industry-academia collaboration, rigorous training ecosystem, and personalized mentoring culture.

Twelve outstanding third-year B.Tech students from the 2026 graduating batch recently secured prestigious internship-to-placement offers at OPPO (OnePlus India R&D Centre). Each will begin with a paid internship offering a monthly stipend of ₹30,000, and upon successful completion, transition into full-time roles with an impressive annual package of ₹19 Lakhs. In addition, six students have received placement offers from Siemens, further reinforcing the campus's commitment to offering stellar career opportunities to its students.

Speaking on this milestone, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KLEF Deemed to be University, stated, “We are committed to imparting knowledge that empowers students for life. Our goal is to nurture future leaders capable of making a global impact. By focusing on certifications, skill-building, and cutting-edge technologies, we prepare students to stand out in a competitive world. These outstanding placements strongly endorse the academic excellence, innovation, and real-world readiness we foster at our campuses.”

The Class of 2026 students shared their excitement as they reflected on their transformative journeys.

Sunkara Srujan Bhargav (B.Tech AI & DS) said, “At campus, we were always encouraged to go beyond textbooks. The coding boot camps, live projects, and internships gave us the edge to compete nationally." Kothapalli Lakshmi Thribhuvana (B.Tech Hons. CSE – AI & ML) added, “Our faculty didn’t just teach me how to code—they taught me to think critically, solve problems, and innovate. Honestly, this placement feels like a dream come true.” Anna Sai Lakshmikanth (B.Tech CSE) shared, “From hackathons and tech fests to project-based learning, KLH gave me the ideal mix of theory and practical exposure. The technical and soft skills training boosted my confidence." Deekshitha Reddy (B.Tech ECE) reflected, "As an ECE student with no prior coding experience, I found the transition to IT challenging—but KLH made it possible. I built a strong foundation through mentoring, workshops, and mock interviews. I'm truly grateful for the support and encouragement—it’s been an incredible journey.”

Dr. Ramakrishna Akella, Principal of KLH Aziz Nagar Campus, acknowledged the crucial role of the faculty, staff, and Placement & Training Cell in bridging classroom knowledge with real-world applications. He emphasized that selection processes for such reputed companies are rigorous, featuring multiple assessments, technical interviews, and real-time problem-solving rounds.

KLH Aziz Nagar Campus of KLEF Deemed to be University continues to raise the bar by empowering students through academic excellence, experiential learning, and deep industry engagement. KLH is a premier institution that equips students with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience to excel in the rapidly evolving world of technology.