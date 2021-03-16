KRAS launches medium range missile kits for armed forces 

Hyderabad: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) rolled out its first batch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) kits for the Indian army and Air Force. KRAS is a joint venture between Kalyani group and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel, which made an agreement to develop and deliver 1,000 MRSAMs in 2019 with $100 million. The agreement between Indian government and Israel government to develop the technological missile systems lead to MSRAM. The responsibilities were taken by India's DRDO and Israel's Rafael. To make Make-in-India initiative, Rafael and Kalyani group joined hands to develop the MSRAM's in the country.

The MRSAM kit's front portion which comprises 60 per cent of overall system and remaining 40 per cent will be developed by DRDO. The overall missile system integration will be done at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Initially, MRSAM kits are developed with 100 per cent of Rafael technology and after 500 kits, 60 per cent components are localised.

"KRAS will not only build products for the Indian armed forces but will, at the same time, trigger and help to achieve Indian government's vision of exports from India. Tie up with Kalyani group has got more advantages of developing these missiles. We want to give importance to maintenance as well as manufacturing and production. This will not be first event. There will more events to come," said Pinhas Yungman, Head, Air and Missile, Rafael Advanced Defense System. KRAS will also provide maintenance and repair operations (MRO) as in-service air defence missile system for the Indian armed forces.