Launch of Adani-PGTI golf training academy at Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad
The Adani Group is set to enter Indian professional golf with the launch of ‘Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025’, in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India. This Adani Group initiative intends to promote and broaden golf's accessibility and elevate its status as a mainstream sport, and also to cultivate the next generation of global champions from India.
The partnership extends to the establishment of a joint Adani-PGTI golf training academy at Belvedere Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad.
