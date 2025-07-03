IDFC First Bank fixes July 11 as record date for 0.25% dividend per share

IDFC First Bank has officially announced Friday, July 11, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for its ₹0.25 per share dividend, equating to a 2.5% dividend on the ₹10 face value of each equity share. This update was confirmed via an exchange filing on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The dividend recommendation, originally proposed by the Board during its April 26 meeting, awaits shareholder approval at the bank’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 26, 2025, had recommended a dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share for FY 2024–25,” the filing stated.

What is a Record Date?

The record date is the cut-off that identifies eligible shareholders for dividend benefits. Investors must purchase shares before the ex-dividend date to be considered for the dividend.

Dividend Snapshot

Dividend Amount: ₹0.25 per share

Dividend Yield: 2.50% of face value

Face Value: ₹10 per share

Record Date: July 11, 2025

Subject to: Shareholder approval at AGM

Stock Performance

On Thursday, IDFC First Bank shares closed 0.54% higher at ₹77.64, up from ₹77.22 in the previous session. The record date news broke during the afternoon trading session.

5-Year Return: +189%

1-Year Return: -4.25%

YTD Gain (2025): +20.64%

Last 5 Sessions: +7.29%

52-Week High: ₹82.09 (July 4, 2024)

52-Week Low: ₹52.50 (April 7, 2025)

Eligible shareholders as of the record date will receive a dividend of ₹0.25 for every IDFC First Bank share they own.