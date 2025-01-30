MBSI and Q’Fleet Announce Partnership for Deployment of 51 Maruti Vehicles to Enhance Urban Mobility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India: Q’Fleet,a fleet management company which provides ride hailing companies with high quality cars & drivers, and drivers/fleet operators with access to vehicle ownership and Moto Business Service India Pvt. Ltd. (MBSI), a prominent vehicle management and service provider in the shared mobility sector, today announced a major partnership for the deployment ofMaruti Wagon R (CNG) vehicles in Hyderabad. The first batch of 51vehicles were officially handed over during a ceremony at the Q’Fleet Hyderabad Head Office, marking a significant step towards enhancing urban mobility in India.

This collaboration will accelerate the adoption of shared mobility in India, with Q’Fleet ensuring a seamless ride-sharing experience for its customers, while MBSI, with its extensive expertise in vehicle leasing, will play a key role in promoting the shared mobility ecosystem. The deployment of CNG vehicles reflects a shared commitment in providing sustainable transportation solutions to urban commuters.

Speaking at the event, Vinod Kumar Varla, CEO & Co-Founder of Q’Fleet, said, “Today marks a pivotal moment for Q’Fleet as we strengthen our partnership with MBSI, expanding our impact in Hyderabad and beyond. Our mission is to not only address the growing urban transportation needs but also to create a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem for our drivers, partners, and employees. Our strategic vision is to rapidly expand across new verticals while maintaining operational excellence and a seamless experience for our customers. This ambitious expansion plan reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and providing reliable, accessible transportation solutions in India’s most dynamic urban markets.”

Q’Fleet’s vision is to revolutionize transportation by empowering drivers with the tools and opportunities for financial independence and long-term security, aiming to generate 1,000 jobs in the next five years. The company strives to maximize asset utilization and efficiency by operating 24/7, hiring two drivers per vehicle to ensure continuous operations. At the same time, the company is building a thriving ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders—drivers, aggregators, investors, and employees—making Q’Fleet the preferred operating partner across the entire value chain.

Nakao Hiroshi, CEO and Managing Director of MBSI, said, We are excited to partner with Q’Fleet on this groundbreaking initiative. Our collective goal is to create valuable job opportunities and expand access to shared mobility across Indian cities. By building a robust and sustainable mobility ecosystem, we aim to address pressing transportation challenges and accelerate the shift towards eco-friendly solutions. This collaboration goes beyond solving urban commuting issues; it’s about shaping a greener, more sustainable future for India’s transportation landscape.”

Q’Fleet is rapidly expanding into new verticals to strengthen its operations and diversify its offerings. The company has onboarded 11 Ola bikes, with plans to add 40 more in the coming days, and has partnered with Amazon to operate 45 bikes and 20 EV autos across four locations in Hyderabad for last-mile delivery. Additionally, Q’Fleet is setting up an Ola charging station at its premises using a 100KV transformer and exploring other potential revenue opportunities from this infrastructure. These initiatives align with Q’Fleet’s strategic vision to provide efficient, sustainable transportation solutions while generating new revenue streams and creating valuable employment opportunities.

The partnership between Q’Fleet and MBSI is built on a shared vision of empowering drivers, improving operational efficiency, and providing accessible transportation to millions of urban commuters. Q’Fleet’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence, combined with MBSI’s business experience and asset management expertise, is set to transform the shared mobility landscape in India.

About MBSI: www.mbiz-service.com/in/

Moto Business Service India Private Limited is a mobility solutions company that functions in asset management and service. The company was established in March 2021 and its shareholders include Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Japan and India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor (TOKYO: 7272) is a world-leading enterprise manufacturing land-mobility such as motorcycles, all-terrain veshicles, and electrically power assisted bicycles, marine products such as boats and outboard motors, robotics products such as surface mounters and drones, as well as engagement in the finance business. The company’s diverse businesses and wide variety of products are built around its proprietary technologies focused on powertrain, chassis and hull, electronic control, and manufacturing technologies. Yamaha Motor operates global development, production, and sales networks through 140 subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates in 30 countries and regions, working to realize our Corporate Mission of being a “Kando* Creating Company.”

*Kando is a Japanese word for the simultaneous feelings of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value.



