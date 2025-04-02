  • Menu
Mkt crash erodes Rs 3.44-trn mcap

Investors’ wealth dropped by Rs3.44 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets fell sharply with the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbling 1,390 points amid heightened uncertainty ahead of the anticipated rollout of the US reciprocal tariffs on April 2. The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs3,44,058.44 crore to Rs4,09,43,588.06 crore (Rs409.43 lakh cr or $4.78 trillion).

