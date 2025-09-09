Live
Nemetschek Group inaugurates new Global Capability Center in Hyderabad
Nemetschek Group, a globally renowned company driving digital transformation in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AEC/O) industry, today announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, Telangana.
The state-of-the-art facility was formally inaugurated by Chief Guest J A Chowdhary, Founder, ISF Foundation Hyderabad, also the former Chief Secretary & IT Advisor to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and Ms. Louise Öfverström, Chief Financial Officer, Nemetschek Group.
The inauguration ceremony, held today, marks a significant milestone in Nemetschek’s strategic expansion in India. This new expansion, in addition to our existing operations, will serve as a hub for advanced research, innovative software development, and collaboration with global teams. The new GCC will house our R&D teams, Security Operations Center (SOC), and key General & Administrative (G&A) functions, bringing together multiple capabilities under one roof. With the capacity to accommodate over 250 full-time employees, this state-of-the-art facility further underscores Nemetschek’s commitment to strengthening its presence in one of India’s most dynamic technology ecosystems
Speaking on the occasion, Louise Öfverström, CFO, Nemetschek Group, said, “With the inauguration of our new office in Hyderabad, we are not only expanding our presence but also creating a larger and more versatile hub. This facility goes beyond being a pure R&D Center - it brings together our R&D teams, our Security Operations Center, and other G&A functions under one roof. In line with today's announcement, we will begin referring to this as our Global Capability Center (GCC), reflecting its broader role in driving innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence for the Group.”
“This new facility stands as a testament to Nemetschek’s long-term vision and commitment to India’s rapidly evolving technology landscape. It opens new opportunities for our teams to contribute cutting-edge advancements for our global customer base while partnering closely with the thriving ecosystem in Telangana.” — Vishal Mani, Managing Director, Nemetschek India
“India is at the forefront of talent and innovation, and this Centre will enable us to harness both to accelerate our mission of shaping the future of the AEC/O industry. By combining global expertise with local brilliance, we are creating a true innovation hub in Hyderabad.” — Sunil Pandita, Chief Division Officer, Nemetschek Group.