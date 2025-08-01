Neo4j Appoints AWS and Oracle Veteran Ish Thukral as General Manager for India and SAARC

Bengaluru: Neo4jⓇ, the world’s leading graph database and analytics company, announced the appointment of Ish Thukral as General Manager for the India and SAARC region. Based in New Delhi, Thukral will spearhead Neo4j’s business expansion throughout the region to drive deeper customer engagements and a stronger partner ecosystem as demand for graph technology and connected data solutions continues to accelerate.

With two decades of experience in the enterprise technology industry, Thukral brings deep expertise in scaling high-growth businesses and building impactful go-to-market strategies. Prior to Neo4j, he held leadership positions at AWS, Oracle, and Ingram Micro, where he was instrumental in driving sales growth, customer success, and ecosystem expansion.

Thukral’s appointment follows the opening of an official entity in India in 2024 and the continued expansion of several key new roles into the revenue team, across field and partner operations, as part of the 2025 regional expansion strategy. This newly expanded team will capitalize on the increasing adoption of graph technology within India and SAARC across many sectors, including BFSI, public sector, and telecommunications, and help organisations leverage their connected data for improved outcomes in key use cases such as fraud detection, cybersecurity, customer 360, and many other AI-powered solutions.

Pivotal time for graph database technology throughout India and SAARC

Kristen ‘KP’ Pimpini, Vice President & General Manager, APAC, said, “I am thrilled to have Ish join Neo4j to supercharge our talented Indian team in such an exciting marketplace, as he brings a strong track record, deep market experience, and a customer-first mindset. He joins at a pivotal moment for Neo4j, as the company enables enterprises across India to transform their data into knowledge, unlocking insights for better business decisions and underpinning their AI models for more accurate, transparent, and explainable results.”

“Neo4j’s graph technology redefines how organisations uncover insights by revealing hidden patterns and relationships in complex data, driving innovation, smarter decisions, and competitive advantage,” said Ish Thukral. “I’m excited to work alongside our valued partners across hyperscalers, system integrators, and GSIs to deliver outstanding customer experiences and make a lasting impact with graph technology across all markets.”

Neo4j is the default database for connected data

Neo4j’s global momentum is driven by enterprise demand for AI, cloud, and connected data solutions. In December 2024, Neo4j was recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems for the second consecutive year. More recently, Neo4j was also named in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems report, voted for independently by Neo4j customers.

Neo4j is used by 84% of Fortune 100 companies and 58% of the Fortune 500, including Adobe, BT Group, Novo Nordisk, and UBS. For more information, join us at our GraphSummit in Bengaluru on October 7, 2025, or visit our website and newsroom.