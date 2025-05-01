Live
- Tight security in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of PM Modi's visit today
- Sri Ramanujacharya Avatara Mahotsavam begins
- Increasing urban vegetation can save over 1.1 mn lives from heat-related deaths: Study
- Wildfire rages across Israel, sparks national emergency as thousands flee
- SVU V-C unveils roadmap on academic transformation
- Free Fire Max May 1, 2025: Redeem Codes for Free Rewards!
- TTD chairman offers pattu vastram to Simhachalam Appanna
- AP ECET 2025 Hall Ticket Released, Download Now: Check Link Here
- Dr Radha takes charge as SVMC Principal
- Maharashtra remains a strong pillar of progress: PM Modi
New ATM Rules from May 1: Deets Insides
Highlights
The Reserve Bank of India has made new rules for using ATMs. People can now use ATMs for free only a few times.
From May 1, banks will follow new rules for ATM use. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made these new rules.
Now, people can use 5 free ATMs monthly from their bank. They can also use other banks' ATMs 3 times in big cities and 5 times in small cities.
If they use the ATM more than this, they have to pay money.
The new charge is Rs 23 for each time you take money or even check your balance after using up the free tries.
Banks like PNB, IndusInd, and HDFC have already told their customers about this.
Banks charge this money because it costs money to run ATMs. Sometimes one bank has to pay another bank when we use their ATMs.
Next Story