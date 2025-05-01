New ATM Rules from May 1: Deets Insides

From May 1, banks will follow new rules for ATM use. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made these new rules.

Now, people can use 5 free ATMs monthly from their bank. They can also use other banks' ATMs 3 times in big cities and 5 times in small cities.

If they use the ATM more than this, they have to pay money.

The new charge is Rs 23 for each time you take money or even check your balance after using up the free tries.

Banks like PNB, IndusInd, and HDFC have already told their customers about this.

Banks charge this money because it costs money to run ATMs. Sometimes one bank has to pay another bank when we use their ATMs.



