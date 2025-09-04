New panel to review mfg sector

New Delhi: The government has set up a committee to examine the tax and export clearance issues being faced by manufacturing units and suggest measures to further streamline the system amid high tariffs imposed by the US, an official has said.

The committee includes representatives from the finance ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Department of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and the RBI. It also has special invitees from industry chambers, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, export promotion councils, and consultancy firms. The official said the committee will examine the existing export-related tax structures (both customs duties and export incentives) and export clearance procedures.