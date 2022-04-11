NITI Aayog CEO releases State Energy and Climate Index, SECI- Round one in New Delhi

Gujarat, Kerala, and Punjab have emerged as the top three performers states in the NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round I (SECI- Round I). NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant today released the State Energy and Climate Index (SECI) Round One in New Delhi.

The top three performers among the smaller states are Goa, Tripura, and Manipur.

The State Energy & Climate Index (SECI) Round I ranks the states' performance on 6 parameters, namely:

(1) DISCOM's Performance

(2) Access, Affordability and Reliability of Energy

(3) Clean Energy Initiatives

(4) Energy Efficiency

(5) Environmental Sustainability

(6) New Initiatives

The parameters are further divided into 27 indicators. Based on the composite SECI Round I score, the states and UTs are categorized into three groups:

(1) Front Runners

(2) Achievers

(3) Aspirants

The states have been categorized based on size and geographical differences as larger states, smaller states, and UTs (Union Territories).

Larger States: Gujarat, Kerala, and Punjab have been ranked as the top three performers in the category of larger states.





Smaller States: Goa, emerged as the top-performing state in the smaller states category, followed by Tripura, and Manipur.





Union Territories: Chandigarh, Delhi, and Daman & Diu/Dadra & Nagar Haveli are the top performers.





Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar stressed the need to convert efforts towards achieving the Panchamrit targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26, Glasgow. He said that the role of the states is going to be critical in this regard. Dr. Rajiv said that governance innovation and mutual learning by states will go a long way in improving outcomes and SECI-Round One is the right step in this direction.



NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that achieving the ambitious climate targets would require a conducive policy environment to encourage investment. He also remarked that the State Energy and Climate Index-Round One will help to initiate a dialogue with the states on the energy sector so that much-required policy improvements can be made.