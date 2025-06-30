Options data holds sideways trading

Afterthree weeks of stagnant position at 26,000CE, the resistance level moved up by 500 points, while the support level too rose 500 points to 25,500PE, according to the latest options data on NSE after the last Friday session. The Implied Volatility (IV) marginally eased on both sides of the options chain. And it indicates less price fluctuation.

The 26,500CE has highest Call OI followed by 26,000/ 25,900/ 26,300/ 25,700/ 25,500/ 25,650/ 26,900/ 26,800/ 26,600 strikes, while 27,300/26,000/ 26,500/ 26,300/ 26,100 strikes recorded reasonable addition of Call OI. Call ITM strikes from 25,500 inwards suffered marginal OI fall.

Coming to the Put side, maximum Put OI is at 25,500PE followed by 25,400/25,300/ 25,600/25,300/ 25,200 strikes. Further, 26,600/25,500/25,400/25,700/ 25,650/ 25,5000 strikes posted modest build-up of Put OI. Select Put OTM strikes had modest decline of OI.

Dhirender Singh Bisht, associate vice-president (technical research-equity) at SMC Global Securities Ltd, said: “In the derivatives segment, the highest Call Open Interest was seen at the 26,000 and 25,900 strike levels, whereas Put writing was prominent at the 25,500 strike.”

“Following the easing of tensions in the Middle East, the Indian market rallied towards the end of the week. Both Nifty and Bank Nifty registered weekly gains of more than two per cent. Major gains were seen in metal, capital goods, and media stocks, while profit booking was noted in realty, IT, and defence sectors on weekly charts,” observed Bisht. For the week ended June 27, 2025, BSE Sensex closed at 84,058.90 points, a jump of 1,650.73 points or 2 per cent, from the previous week’s (June 20) closing of 82,408.17 points. NSE Nifty too surged by 525.40 points or 2.09 per cent to 25,637.80 points from 25,112.40 points a week ago.

Bisht forecasts: “Nifty rollovers indicate that positions were carried forward around the 25,200–25,300 futures range, while the Bank Nifty rollover range is 56,600–56,700 level. Failure to sustain these levels may lead to a decline in both indices. For the upcoming sessions, Nifty has support at 25,200 level, whereas resistance is placed at 26,000 level.”

India VIX fell 1.61 per cent to 12.39 level. “Implied Volatility (IV) for Nifty’s Call options settled at 11.87 per cent, while Put options concluded at 12.57 per cent. The India VIX, a key indicator of market volatility, concluded the week at 12.59 per cent. The Put-Call Ratio of Open Interest (PCR OI) stood at 1.28 for the week,” remarked Bisht.

For the June series, Nifty futures’ rollover rate was 80 per cent versus 79 per cent in the previous month, with the OI base increasing nine per cent from the end of expiry. Nifty-50 clocked a fourth consecutive monthly gain as it rose three per cent. OI surged from 1.49 crore shares in May series to 1.62 crore shares in the June series. It’s signaling bullish sentiment established by the May rollover data.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty NSE’s banking index closed the week at 57,443.90 points, a hefty gain of 1,191.05 or 2.11 per cent from the previous week’s closing of 56,252.85 points.