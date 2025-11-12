PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2: Slow Subscription and Low GMP Signal
PhysicsWallah IPO saw slow investor response on Day 2, with only 9% subscription and a weak grey market premium (GMP) of around ₹2.
PhysicsWallah Ltd was started by Alakh Pandey in 2016 on YouTube.
It helped students prepare for JEE, NEET, and government exams.
Now it has become a big edtech company with online, offline, and hybrid classes.
The company’s income doubled in FY24.
It grew 161% that year.
In FY25, it grew again by 49%, but the company still lost money because of high costs and expansion.
IPO Details
Price band: ₹103 to ₹109 per share
Total issue size: ₹3,480 crore
Fresh issue: ₹3,100 crore
Offer for sale: ₹380 crore
Lot size: 137 shares (minimum ₹14,933)
Valuation: Around ₹31,500 crore
Allotment date: November 14
Listing date: November 18 (BSE and NSE)
Funds use: For new centres, technology, and marketing
This IPO is one of the biggest in the edtech space.
It shows how fast the company has grown.
Subscription Status (Day 2)
By Day 2 (Nov 12), the IPO was 9% subscribed.
On Day 1, it was 7% subscribed.
Retail investors: Around 44–47% booked
NIIs (Non-institutional): Around 3–4%
QIBs (Institutions): Very low so far
The response is slow.
Big investors may come later, but the start is weak.
This can mean less chance of a strong listing.
Grey Market Premium (GMP)
The GMP shows how much more people are ready to pay for the IPO before listing.
Early on, GMP was ₹4 per share (about 3–4% gain)
Later, it fell to ₹1.5–₹2 per share (about 1–2% gain)
A low and falling GMP means less demand.
For a big IPO, this is a sign of caution.
Popular IPOs usually have 10–20% GMP before listing.
Investor View
Short-term: Do not expect big listing gains.
Long-term: The company has strong growth and a big brand.
Risk: High price, high costs, and big competition.
If you believe in the future of edtech, you can invest for long-term growth.
If you only want quick profit, it may be better to wait and watch.
Final Thoughts
The PhysicsWallah IPO is big and ambitious, but investor interest is low right now.
The listing on November 18 will show the market’s real view.
The company’s next goal is to control costs, expand smartly, and become profitable.
For now, the message is clear — go slow, think long term.