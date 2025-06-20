Live
Reddy business hub conclave sparks vision and unity in Hyderabad
Highlights
The Reddy Business Hub Business Conclave at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad, brought together over 500 participants for a day of innovation, insight, and empowerment. Esteemed leaders like Gummi Ram Reddy and N V S Reddy emphasised brand building, financial literacy, and long-term success.
Sessions covered business strategy, women entrepreneurship, and future-ready skills. Founder Bharat Reddy highlighted the event’s goal to uplift the community through education and franchise opportunities.
With cross-community participation, the conclave fostered a powerful network, inspiring the Reddy community to unite, evolve, and shape a legacy of excellence in business and beyond.
