Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Coalition govt committed to resolving public issues
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Melbet Bangladesh Review: Legal Info, Games & Payments
- Visakhapatnam guy gets whooping amount in APL season 4 auction
- Japan willing to resume peace talks with Russia
- Tesla all set to drive into India market with first showroom in Mumbai
- Torrential rain triggers flash flooding in New York, New Jersey
- Odisha self-immolation case: Student succumbs to injuries
- AIYF demands job notifications, unemployment allowance
Retail inflation slips to multi-year low of 2.1% in June
New Delhi: Retail inflation slipped to a more than six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June mainly due to subdued prices of food items, including...
New Delhi: Retail inflation slipped to a more than six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June mainly due to subdued prices of food items, including vegetables, pulses, meat, and milk. The Consumer Price Index-based inflation was 2.82 per cent in May and 5.08 per cent in June 2024. Year-on-year inflation rate based on CPI for the month of June, 2025 over June, 2024 is 2.1 per cent, the National Statistics Office (NSO) said in a statement.
“There is a decline of 72 basis points in headline inflation of June 2025 in comparison to May 2025. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after January 2019,” it said. The previous low of 1.97 per cent was recorded in January 2019. The NSO said the significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation in June 2025 is mainly attributed to favourable base effect and decline in inflation of vegetables, pulses and products, meat and fish, cereals and products, sugar and confectionery, milk and products and spices.