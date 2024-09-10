Live
- GST Council to Review 18% Tax on Insurance Premiums by October
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
Just In
Rising mercury may evaporate $6-trn value base off S&P-500
A temperature increase of 2 degrees Celsius could cut $6 trillion from the value of the S&P-500 index, in addition to the devastating environmental and social consequences, a report warned on Monday.
New York : A temperature increase of 2 degrees Celsius could cut $6 trillion from the value of the S&P-500 index, in addition to the devastating environmental and social consequences, a report warned on Monday. Slowing momentum on sustainability could come with a tangible cost, according to new research from Bain & Company, that pointed to a sharp decline in CEOs’ relative prioritisation of sustainability, as AI, growth, inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty have risen to the top of their agenda. “The transition to a sustainable world is following a familiar cycle. As the challenge of meeting bold commitments becomes clear, many companies are rethinking what is achievable and on what timeline. But slowing progress would be a mistake,” said Jean-Charles van den Branden, Bain’s global Sustainability practice leader.
Companies are struggling to meet their existing commitments. Of the firms disclosing their progress via carbon disclosure project (CDP), 30 per cent are well behind on their Scope-1 and Scope-2 emissions reduction goals, and almost half are behind on Scope-3.