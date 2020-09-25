RITES Ltd wins turnkey project worth Rs 206 crore to build road over bridges in AP

The state-owned infrastructure company RITES Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 205.85 crore contract to construct four road over bridges (ROBs) in Andhra Pradesh from Indian Railways.

RITES Ltd. has been awarded a Turnkey contract for construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in replacement of existing level crossings on competition basis from Railway Board amounting to Rs. 205.85 crores," the company said in a BSE filing.



It said, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be executed between RITES and South Central Railway (SCR) in this regard in due course. This turnkey contract covers the construction of four ROBs in replacement of level crossings in Vijaywada division of SCR on Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, the company on Monday, September 21, 2020, said that it has been awarded a turnkey contract of railway electrification works worth Rs 474.92 crore on competition basis. An MOU will be executed between RITES and the concerned Railway in this regard in due course.

This Turnkey contract majorly covers sections of Mavli-B.Sadri for 82 RKM, Udaipur City - Himmatnagar for 210 RKM, Bhatinda - Firozpur for 81 RKM and Gulbarga - Bidar for 110 RKM of NWR, NR and SCR respectively.

RITES Ltd is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

The company claims to have undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East regions. RITES Limited is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).