Robust social infra boosting Hyderabad realty sector

Hyderabad’s Financial District has firmly established itself as one of the most coveted real estate and employment hubs in India, driven by robust connectivity, large-scale job creation, thriving social infrastructure, and rising rental yields.

Sharing his views with The Hans India, Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of Ashoka Builders India Private Limited (ASBL), highlighted why the micro-market has become the crown jewel of Hyderabad’s real estate growth story, attracting both global corporations and investors alike. Hyderabad has emerged as the most efficient metro city in terms of traffic management, with residents losing significantly fewer working hours to congestion compared to Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. “Better urban mobility is one of the main reasons global capability centers (GCCs) are now preferring Hyderabad,” Ajitesh noted.

The upcoming metro extension from KPHB to Financial District is expected to further decongest roads and enhance last-mile connectivity for IT professionals. The Financial District now houses some of the world’s biggest technology companies. Amazon’s largest campus outside Seattle, Google’s largest base after Mountain View, and Microsoft’s massive facilities are all located here. Leasing activity remains strong, with Hyderabad recording over 12 million sq. ft. annually, translating to 1.25–1.5 lakh new IT jobs each year.

“Every one million sft of office space leased generates nearly 10,000 jobs. These are high-paying IT jobs that fuel consumption and create a robust local economy,” Ajitesh explained. Recently, companies like TCS, McDonald’s, and Costco have joined the list of multinationals setting up GCCs in Hyderabad.

Ajitesh emphasised that Hyderabad’s growth is not limited to IT. While the western corridor hosts the city’s IT parks, the north is a hub for pharma manufacturing, and the south is witnessing high-tech electronics manufacturing, with Foxconn alone set to employ one lakh people at its upcoming facility.

“Hyderabad is no longer just a city of IT - it’s becoming India’s office and manufacturing powerhouse,” he added. Supporting this growth is a strong social infrastructure. The Financial District already has 15 schools, a growing number of international-standard restaurants, malls, and entertainment hubs. Water supply has also been significantly strengthened, with per capita availability of 150 liters per day- among the highest in the country. Ajitesh underscored the importance of walkability as a differentiator for the district.

With IT parks, schools, restaurants, and housing all within close range, residents have less need to rely on cars. “Improving footpaths and pedestrian infrastructure can make Financial District one of India’s most walkable business hubs, reducing traffic and enhancing quality of life,” he said. The district is also attracting strong investor interest. With average rental yields around five per cent, Financial District outperforms most Indian micro-markets, offering both end-users and investors attractive returns.

“Connectivity, employment opportunities, social infrastructure, walkability, and rental growth together make Financial District not just Hyderabad’s crown jewel but a national hotspot for real estate,” Ajitesh concluded.