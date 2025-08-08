Rolls-Royce to scale-up capabilities in India including MRO partnerships and supply chain, aligned to India-UK CETA and Defence industrial roadmap

As the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) comes into effect, Rolls-Royce plans to accelerate its aerospace and defence engagement with India. Among its areas of focus is the exploration of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capability in India for the AE2100 engine, to support and sustain the fleet.

Speaking about Rolls-Royce’s plans alongside the recent developments, Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President – Defence (India and South-East Asia), Rolls-Royce said, “Rolls-Royce has a strong legacy in India, and we look forward to strengthening our in-country capabilities alongside the strong framework for bilateral collaboration set out by the CETA and the UK-India Vision 2035 roadmap. We are exploring potential opportunities to set-up an MRO for the AE2100 engine operated by the Indian Air Force, and to further scale the partnership for assembly and testing for the multi-role transport aircraft (MTA) programme.”

He added that the growing bilateral dialogue between the two countries creates the right environment for Rolls-Royce to explore closer collaboration with Indian partners on defence, technology and innovation to co-develop power and propulsion technologies for India and the world. “We see India not just as a growth market, but as a strategic partner for co-development, innovation and capability-building. This next chapter, under the defence industrial roadmap, is about creating the right frameworks to deepen a partnership built on trust, talent, and technology.”

The new momentum comes at a time when Rolls-Royce recently announced its intent to double its sourcing from India over the next five years. The company is exploring expansion of its supply chain base in India across its verticals including for complex aero engine parts, in line with India’s strategic focus on greater participation in global supply chains.

Through its collaborative partnerships in India, Rolls-Royce aims to bring more of its global technical expertise closer to the point of need, while also engaging and nurturing the local talent and supplier ecosystems.

Speaking about the provisions of the India-UK CETA in relation to the Aerospace sector, Abhishek said, “We welcome the provisions in the India-UK CETA that align aerospace trade with international standards set forth by the World Trade Organisation. We see this as a launchpad for future growth with our Indian partners across both defence and civil aerospace.”