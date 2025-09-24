  • Menu
Saatvik Green IPO subscribed gets 6.57 times

Solar panel maker Saatvik Green Energy’s initial public offer garnered 6.57 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Tuesday.The IPO...

Solar panel maker Saatvik Green Energy’s initial public offer garnered 6.57 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 9,38,08,608 shares in three days against 1,42,71,970 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIBs) portion got subscribed 10.84 times and the category for non-institutional investors received 10.04 times subscription. Retail Individual Investors’ category was booked 2.66 times.

Saatvik Green Energy on Thursday said it has mobilised over Rs 269 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO has a price band of Rs442 to Rs465 per share.

At the upper end, the Haryana-based company is valued at around Rs5,910 crore.

The company’s public offering is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 200 crore by promoters.

