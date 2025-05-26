Shocking Alert: Gold Could Cost Rs. 2.7 Lakh Per Gram by 2030

Currently, the price of gold in India has crossed the Rs. 1 lakh mark. Seeing these rising prices, many people are eager to buy gold. However, the report that gold prices may increase up to three times in the near future is worrying not only the Indian middle class but also the wealthy.

To explain further, Liechtenstein-based investment firm Incrementum has released a report titled "Gold We Trust Report 2025", which predicts how gold prices will behave in the future. The report states that gold prices will increase drastically over the next five years, with the price of an ounce reaching Rs. 7,56,000 by 2030. This means that the price per gram could reach around Rs. 2,70,000.

The report identifies key reasons behind this potential tripling of gold prices within just five years. Rising inflation and global economic uncertainties are cited as the main drivers pushing gold prices to reach $8,900 per ounce. Additionally, central bank policies and international political developments are expected to significantly increase the demand and price of gold over the long term. According to the report, the current rise in gold prices is only the beginning of a long-term upward trend.

The 25 percent increase in gold prices from the start of 2025 to April is causing concern among ordinary Indians. If this trend continues as the report predicts, buying gold may remain a distant dream for many in the coming years. Currently, markets and family offices worldwide invest only about 1 percent of their total portfolios in gold or other precious metals, preferring real estate, private equity, and other investment options instead.

JP Morgan Report

Earlier last week, America’s largest banking company, JP Morgan, released its forecast on gold prices, predicting that the price of an ounce will reach $6,000 by 2029. This translates to approximately Rs. 10,80,000 per ounce, representing an increase of nearly 80 percent over current prices. If this prediction comes true, many believe that people may have to settle for gold items made with rolled gold rather than pure gold in the future.