Shri Ankathi Raju, Distinguished Scientist appointed as Director, Defence Research and Development laboratory (DRDL) Hyderabad

Shri Ankathi Raju, Distinguished Scientist has been appointed as Director, Defence Research and Development laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad and assumed charge as Director DRDL. DRDL is a premier DRDO laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex spearheading the design, development and delivery of state-of-the-art defence systems for missile development programmes.

Shri A Raju received B.E in Mechanical Engineering from the University College of Engineering, Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad and M. Tech in Aeronautical Engineering Propulsion from IIT, Mumbai.

Over the last three decades, Shri Ankathi Raju his significantly contributed to successful demonstration of Solid fuel Ducted Ramjet propulsion system, Design & Development of Liquid Propulsion Systems for missiles include Prithvi, Agni, PAD, PDV, Mission Shakti(ASAT) ,reaction control systems, interceptors of Air Defence and design and development of Axial flow compressors.

As a Director of Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) laboratory, he has led the design and development of Enhanced Rocket System, Guided Pinaka, and Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System.

Shri Ankathi Raju is the recipient of DRDO Agni Excellence Award for Self Reliance and Best Scientist Award from Govt of Telangana.

Shri Ankathi Raju is a Life Member of Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), Life Member of High Energy Materials Society of India (HEMSI), Life Member of Indian Society of Systems for Science & Engineering (ISSE)