Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Siemens consortium to equip India’s first High-Speed Rail project with advanced signaling and telecommunication technologies
- Siemens Limited’s scope includes design, installation and maintenance of European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 based signaling & train control technologies
- Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor a key pillar in India’s National Rail Plan 2030
The consortium led by Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Limited, Siemens Limited, and Siemens Mobility GmbH has been awarded a landmark contract by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)—the implementing agency for India’s first High-Speed rail project. The order valued at approximately Rs. 4,100 crores, includes Siemens Limited’s share of Rs. 1,230 crore for the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signaling and telecommunications technologies. The project is expected to be executed over a period of 54 months, with Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services, ensuring lifecycle reliability.
Under the scope, Siemens will implement European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signaling and train control technologies. The technologies will be designed to support train operations at speeds up to 350 km/h, enabling real-time train supervision, continuous wireless communication, and centralized traffic management.
Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, “As a consortium, we are proud to partner with National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, in the prestigious high-speed rail project. This project reflects our commitment to ‘Make in India’ and delivering technologies that promote sustainable and future-ready mobility.”
ETCS Level 2 is a globally proven signaling standard and is currently operational in over 50 countries.