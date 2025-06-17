Siemens consortium to equip India’s first High-Speed Rail project with advanced signaling and telecommunication technologies

The consortium led by Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Limited, Siemens Limited, and Siemens Mobility GmbH has been awarded a landmark contract by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)—the implementing agency for India’s first High-Speed rail project. The order valued at approximately Rs. 4,100 crores, includes Siemens Limited’s share of Rs. 1,230 crore for the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signaling and telecommunications technologies. The project is expected to be executed over a period of 54 months, with Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services, ensuring lifecycle reliability.

Under the scope, Siemens will implement European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signaling and train control technologies. The technologies will be designed to support train operations at speeds up to 350 km/h, enabling real-time train supervision, continuous wireless communication, and centralized traffic management.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, “As a consortium, we are proud to partner with National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, in the prestigious high-speed rail project. This project reflects our commitment to ‘Make in India’ and delivering technologies that promote sustainable and future-ready mobility.”