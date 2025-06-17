  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Siemens consortium to equip India’s first High-Speed Rail project with advanced signaling and telecommunication technologies

Siemens consortium to equip India’s first High-Speed Rail project with advanced signaling and telecommunication technologies
x
Highlights

  • Siemens Limited’s scope includes design, installation and maintenance of European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 based signaling & train control technologies
  • Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor a key pillar in India’s National Rail Plan 2030

The consortium led by Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Private Limited, Siemens Limited, and Siemens Mobility GmbH has been awarded a landmark contract by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)—the implementing agency for India’s first High-Speed rail project. The order valued at approximately Rs. 4,100 crores, includes Siemens Limited’s share of Rs. 1,230 crore for the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signaling and telecommunications technologies. The project is expected to be executed over a period of 54 months, with Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services, ensuring lifecycle reliability.

Under the scope, Siemens will implement European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signaling and train control technologies. The technologies will be designed to support train operations at speeds up to 350 km/h, enabling real-time train supervision, continuous wireless communication, and centralized traffic management.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, “As a consortium, we are proud to partner with National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, in the prestigious high-speed rail project. This project reflects our commitment to ‘Make in India’ and delivering technologies that promote sustainable and future-ready mobility.”

ETCS Level 2 is a globally proven signaling standard and is currently operational in over 50 countries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick