Messi magic

Hyderabad: Unlike the untoward incidents in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, the Hyderabad ‘leg’ of football legend Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour-2025 was a roaring success.

Frenzied football lovers and the legend’s legions of fans enjoyed thoroughly the exhibition football match involving Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Matias Suarez at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGICS) in Uppal here on Saturday night. The three football superstars, Messi, Rodrigo and Suarez, gave the lustily cheering crowds entertainment to the hilt, while playing football with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and local football players and buddy players.

The football enthusiasts gave a rousing welcome to Messi and the other two players the moment they entered the Uppal Stadium. Messi and his pals Rodrigo and Suarez watched the local players’ match between Singareni RR (Revanth Reddy) and Aparna Messi teams. Singareni RR team won the match 3-0. In fact, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy entered the stadium at 17.25 minute of the match and, within a couple of minutes, kicked the ball for a goal (third goal of the match).

After that Messi, Rodrigo and Suarez entered the stadium amidst roaring spectators. Unlike in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, Messi and his team spent almost 45 minutes in the stadium. Messi made two goals symbolically. Later, Messi, Rodrigo and Suarez took a victory lap around the stadium and even kicked the balls into spectators’ stands on all sides, giving unlimited thrill to football lovers in the stands.

While speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy observed “Telangana Rising…come join, thank you”.

Messi said that he was delighted to be here in Hyderabad.

At the end, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha entered the stadium and joined the Messi team and CM Revanth Reddy and had a photo session.

Later, Messi handed over the GOAT Cup to the winning team Singareni RR. CM Revanth Reddy handed over the runners-up cup to Aparna Messi team.

After the presentation program, Messi and Rahul Gandhi, CM Revanth Reddy and all others left the stadium a couple of minutes before 9 PM. The CM’s grandson also played football with Messi. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi’s son and daughter also came to Uppal Stadium and enjoyed the program.

Earlier, singers—Rahul Sipligunj and Magli entertained the spectators with their live singing program.