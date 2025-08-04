Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status 2025: How to Check on BSE, Kfintech, NSE

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd is likely to announce share allotment for its IPO on Monday, August 4, 2025.

IPO Quick Info:

Total IPO amount: ₹792 crore

Shares offered: 5.28 crore

Price range: ₹140 to ₹150 per share

IPO open date: July 30

IPO close date: August 1

How much demand was there?

Overall subscription: 69 times more than available shares

Big investors (QIBs): 163 times

Retail investors: 20 times

Other investors (NIIs): 57 times

What’s next?

August 4: Investors can check allotment

August 5: Refunds for those who didn’t get shares & shares added to Demat for those who did

August 6: Company shares will be listed on BSE and NSE

How to check if you got shares:

On BSE Website:

Visit: BSE Allotment Page

Choose ‘Equity’

Pick ‘Sri Lotus Developers’ from the list

Enter your PAN or application number

Click Search

On Kfintech Website:

Visit: Kfintech IPO Allotment

Pick any one of the available links

Select ‘Sri Lotus Developers’

Enter your PAN, Application No., or Demat ID

Click Submit