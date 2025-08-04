  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status 2025: How to Check on BSE, Kfintech, NSE

Aditya Infotech Raises ₹582 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of ₹1,300 Cr IPO
x

Aditya Infotech Raises ₹582 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of ₹1,300 Cr IPO

Highlights

Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status to be announced on August 4, 2025. Here's how to check share allocation on BSE, Kfintech, and NSE websites using PAN or application number.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd is likely to announce share allotment for its IPO on Monday, August 4, 2025.

IPO Quick Info:

Total IPO amount: ₹792 crore

Shares offered: 5.28 crore

Price range: ₹140 to ₹150 per share

IPO open date: July 30

IPO close date: August 1

How much demand was there?

Overall subscription: 69 times more than available shares

Big investors (QIBs): 163 times

Retail investors: 20 times

Other investors (NIIs): 57 times

What’s next?

August 4: Investors can check allotment

August 5: Refunds for those who didn’t get shares & shares added to Demat for those who did

August 6: Company shares will be listed on BSE and NSE

How to check if you got shares:

On BSE Website:

Visit: BSE Allotment Page

Choose ‘Equity’

Pick ‘Sri Lotus Developers’ from the list

Enter your PAN or application number

Click Search

On Kfintech Website:

Visit: Kfintech IPO Allotment

Pick any one of the available links

Select ‘Sri Lotus Developers’

Enter your PAN, Application No., or Demat ID

Click Submit

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick