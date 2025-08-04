Live
- SBI Life Insurance joins hands with AU Small Finance Bank to make comprehensive insurance solutions accessible across India
- Upasana Konidela Becomes Co-Chairman of Telangana Sports Hub
- Hockey India names 24-member men's hockey team for tour of Australia
- Delhi police's 'Bangladeshi language' label for Bengali an 'insult', says TN CM
- BJP’s Dr. Vinusha Reddy was chosen as sole Indian delegate for the prestigious US leadership exchange program
- Why Now May Not Be the Best Time to Buy the iPhone 16
- IIT-Guwahati researchers develop sensor that can help people with voice disabilities communicate
- Two, including ABVP leader, held in Odisha student self-immolation case
- Transform Your Kitchen into a Spa: Simple DIY Beauty Treatments for Total Relaxation
- Dhruva Space to deploy two payloads using its home-built satellite platform
Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Status 2025: How to Check on BSE, Kfintech, NSE
Sri Lotus Developers IPO allotment status to be announced on August 4, 2025. Here's how to check share allocation on BSE, Kfintech, and NSE websites using PAN or application number.
Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd is likely to announce share allotment for its IPO on Monday, August 4, 2025.
IPO Quick Info:
Total IPO amount: ₹792 crore
Shares offered: 5.28 crore
Price range: ₹140 to ₹150 per share
IPO open date: July 30
IPO close date: August 1
How much demand was there?
Overall subscription: 69 times more than available shares
Big investors (QIBs): 163 times
Retail investors: 20 times
Other investors (NIIs): 57 times
What’s next?
August 4: Investors can check allotment
August 5: Refunds for those who didn’t get shares & shares added to Demat for those who did
August 6: Company shares will be listed on BSE and NSE
How to check if you got shares:
On BSE Website:
Visit: BSE Allotment Page
Choose ‘Equity’
Pick ‘Sri Lotus Developers’ from the list
Enter your PAN or application number
Click Search
On Kfintech Website:
Visit: Kfintech IPO Allotment
Pick any one of the available links
Select ‘Sri Lotus Developers’
Enter your PAN, Application No., or Demat ID
Click Submit