SS Innovations rolls out Tele Surgeon Console

Hyderabad: SS Innovations International Inc, a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies, has unveiled the world’s first Tele Surgeon Console (TSC), SSII MantrAsana.MantrAsana, the world’s first fully integrated, ergonomic and portable telesurgery console for remote precision operations.

Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, SS Innovations International, said: “With the Tele Surgeon Console, we are taking a monumental step toward making advanced surgical care accessible to everyone.

Through MantrAsana, TSC we are showcasing how Indian innovation can transform healthcare delivery by bringing the surgeon’s expertise directly to the patient regardless of geography.