Stock markets slide for 3rd session on weak global cues

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, weighed down by a widespread selloff amid foreign fund outflows and growing geopolitical uncertainties. Domestic markets stayed on the back foot for the third straight session as investors offloaded energy, finance and IT stocks, traders said.

In a volatile trading session, the 30-share BSE index tanked 636.24 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 80,737.51. During the day, it dropped 798.66 points or 0.98 per cent to 80,575.09. The NSE Nifty plunged 174.10 points or 0.70 per cent to 24,542.50. As many as 2,266 stocks declined, while 1,731 advanced and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.

“The domestic market remained in negative terrain amid mixed global cues, geopolitical issues and a volatile currency market led by a weak USD. Profit-booking is evident across sectors, except for real estate stocks, supported by expectations of an interest rate cut by the RBI. “Mid and small-cap stocks are experiencing relatively less consolidation than large caps due to better earnings growth & moderation in premium valuation. While short-term consolidation is likely to persist, strong domestic-oriented players are estimated to provide outperformance against external volatility,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports declined 2.42 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Eternal, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the only gainer in the pack. Adani Group’s 11 listed companies ended lower. Adani Group on Monday said it does not handle any cargo coming from Iran or any Iranian-owned ship at any of its ports, as it denied any deliberate engagement in sanctions evasion. In a stock exchange filing, the group said reports of links between any of its entities and Iranian LPG are “baseless and mischievous”.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.52 per cent, while the smallcap index dipped 0.07 per cent. Among sectoral indices, power dropped 1.50 per cent, utilities (1.42 per cent), bankex (0.89 per cent), energy (0.88 per cent), capital goods (0.87 per cent), financial services (0.80 per cent) and teck (0.68 per cent). On the other hand, commodities and realty were the gainers.