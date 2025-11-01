Sumadhura Group launches branded clubhouse in Hyd

Hyderabad: Ina move that brings global lifestyle experiences, Sumadhura Group, one of South India’s leading real estate developers, has unveiled Hyderabad’s first-ever Branded Clubhouse within a residential community. The landmark facility, located at the Group’s ultra-luxury project Palais Royale in the Financial District, spans an impressive 85,000 sft and is set to elevate community living to international standards.

The Hyderabad clubhouse was officially unveiled at an exclusive, celebrity-studded event graced by Saina Nehwal, Saurav Ghosal, Krishna Shroff, and Suresh Wadkar, among other distinguished figures from the sports, wellness, and lifestyle industries.

Madhusudhan G, Chairman & Managing Director of Sumadhura Group, said: “Hyderabad has rapidly evolved into a global economic powerhouse, attracting UHNI, HNI, NRI, and international professionals. With the city’s growing IT, BFSI, and pharmaceutical sectors, there’s a surging demand for residences that go beyond luxury- homes that embody wellness, design excellence, and lifestyle sophistication.” Madhusudhan further added that the Branded Clubhouse concept brings together the best of global living within residential communities, offering families access to elite sports training, holistic wellness, and performing arts — all within walking distance of their homes. Pavit Singh, founder & Managing Partner, Ileseum Clubs, which partnered with Sumadhura for the initiative, added that “we are redefining community living by integrating fitness, leisure, and culture into a single, purpose-driven ecosystem. The 60 per cent rise in demand for high-end, curated experiences shows how Indian consumers are embracing a more immersive, aspirational lifestyle.”

Industry experts view the launch as a turning point for Hyderabad’s luxury real estate landscape, positioning the city alongside global metros known for integrated, lifestyle-led developments.

Sumadhura Group plans to extend its Branded Clubhouse initiative across upcoming projects, reinforcing its commitment to setting new standards in ultra-luxury living, community engagement, and global lifestyle integration.