T-Hub picks 21 startups for T-Angel 2.0

Hyderabad: T-HUB has selected 21 startups for the second edition of T-Angel, a 45-day accelerator bootcamp that supports early-stage startups to get investment-ready, while enabling high net worth individuals (HNIs) and startup enthusiasts to explore angel investment. Through this programme, pilot-stage startups, in any technology and other industry, get mentorship, funding, investor connects, and learning.

T-Hub will be supported by angel investors who will invest together up to Rs 50 lakh in each of the qualified startups. The business incubator aims to secure investments for a minimum of 10 startups out of the 21 selected. The startups span across sectors such as fintech, manufacturing, healthcare, education, automobiles, logistics, drone technology, security and Internet of Things.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said: "T-Angel program is not just about raising investment. It focuses on mentoring the startups such that they reach their full potential making them ready to raise investment and utilise the funds effectively. The selected startups are innovative enough to be the testament of how India's entrepreneurial ecosystem has evolved and matured over the years." Some of the startups from the batch include Vityasa, Opstech, KarryNow, Self Charging Evs, Signasis Technologies, Hueristic Devices, Fidelis Consulting Engineers, Exodrone Systems, PayNav, YuTu Electronics, Nayaseva Services, Sparcolife Digital Healthcare Technologies, ThinkMerit Edtech, Checklyst Solutions, SunEmison and Impof IT solutions.

As part of the programme, an in-depth assessment of the startups' business plan will be conducted by T-Hub to map the two straining gaps in the startups' journey of raising funds. Based on this, a tailor-made work plan with specific interventions will be developed for each of the startup and mentor them for small-ticket investments.