Tech Mahindra Pool Campus Placement Drive Atsphoorthy Engineering College

Tech Mahindra Pool Campus Placement Drive Atsphoorthy Engineering College
Highlights

The Training and Placement Cell of Sphoorthy Engineering College (Autonomous) is organizing a Pool Campus Placement Drive with the Association of Tech Mahindra on 22nd May 2025

The Training and Placement Cell of Sphoorthy Engineering College (Autonomous) is organizing a Pool Campus Placement Drive with the Association of Tech Mahindra on 22nd May 2025, i.e.Thursday, for immediate joining.Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Secretary & Correspondent, Dr. V.S.Giridhar Akula, Principal, havedescribed that the drive is open for anyPassed-out Graduatesof 2023,2024 and 2025 years from any stream.

The drive will be held at Sphoorthy Engineering College (Autonomous), Nadergul, from 9.00 AM to 6.00 PM. The aspirants are required to carry One hard Copy of the Resume with the supporting documents pertaining to their Educational Qualifications (Photostat Copies of SSC, Intermediate / Diploma and Degree), ID Proof and Two Passport Size Photographs.

The Selection Process includes Pre-Placement Talk, Preliminary Round and Interview. The Candidates are requested to contact Dr. D.Hemanath, Training & Placement Officer (9121001921), Dr. C. Lakshmi Nath, Head, Training & Placement Cell (9866333954), for any kind of further information.

