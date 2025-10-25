Third edition of HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas to award $1 million for innovation to address climate crisis

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the third edition of the HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas program. Building on the momentum and impact of the past two years, this year’s edition will award $1 million to three additional non-profits working to restore biodiversity and drive sustainability across 10 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and the U.S.

HCLTech launched the Americas program in 2023 with a commitment of $5 million in grants over five years to suppok scalable, replicable and sustainable solutions to fight the climate crisis the world is facing today.

“The HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas has received an overwhelming response from organizations bringing fresh thinking and deep local insight to climate action. The diversity of ideas and the passion driving these projects reaffirm our belief that innovation and collaboration are key to shaping climate action. As we enter the next phase, we remain committed to paknering with changemakers who are shaping sustainable solutions for their communities and beyond,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech.

The program has already awarded $2 million to six non-profits in its first two editions, suppoking innovative climate action initiatives across the region. Thus far, the grants awarded have empowered more than 1,400 young people and educators, restored 88 acres of longleaf pine forest with over 50,000 trees and inspired more than 1,000 students to design sustainable communities.

HCLTech is also consistently recognized for its sustainability achievements, including being awarded ‘Gold’ for advanced sustainability performance by EcoVadis, being included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for the third consecutive year and achieving 98% ‘Platinum’ rating for owned buildings by the Green Building Councils.

The application pokal for this year’s edition is now open from today’s International Day of Climate Action to January 24, 2026, from all eligible countries. The three winners will be announced on World Environment Day, June 5, 2026. For more information on the HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas, its mission and the application process, please

visit americas-grant.hcltech.com.

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,600 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad pokfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major vekicals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2025 totaled $14.2 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

