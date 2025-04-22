Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reaffirms its Commitment to Environmental Sustainability on ‘Earth Day’

This ‘Earth Day’, as the world unites under the theme ‘Our Power, Our Planet’, we are reminded that the responsibility to safeguard our environment lies with each one of us. At Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), this commitment is embedded in our core values – driving us not only to innovate and introduce varied electrified vehicle technologies (xEVs*) including alternate fuel driven powertrains, through a multiple pathway approach, but also lead collective sustainable initiatives including adoption of renewable energy in pursuit of an environmentally resilient world. In alignment with the global Toyota’s Environmental Challenge 2050 (Challenge 1-6), announced in 2015, we at TKM are accelerating our transition toward carbon neutrality, by going beyond products, embedding sustainable practices in manufacturing operations and across our entire value chain.

Challenge 1- New Vehicle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge (Green Mobility)

Challenge 2 - Lifecycle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge (Green Supply Chain, Eco-dealership, and Green Logistics)

Challenge 3 - Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge (Supply Renewable Energy, Reduced Consumption & Conversion)

Challenge 4 - Minimizing & Optimizing Water Usage (4R – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle & Recharge)

Challenge 5 - Establishing a Recycled-based Society & Systems (Resource Optimization, Waste-to-Value Management and End of Life Vehicle Management)

Challenge 6 - Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature (Toyota Green Wave & Today for Tomorrow Projects – Plantation Drives, Eco-Learning Centre - ‘Ecozone’)

In the above context, Challenge 1-3 is attributed to our various clean technology-driven products and green manufacturing operations, aimed at bringing down carbon emissions to as close to zero as possible. In addition to reducing CO2 emissions in every stage of the vehicle lifecycle (production of materials/parts, vehicle assembly, logistic operations, energy consumption/conservation and adoption of renewable energy in manufacturing, etc.), we are also advancing our efforts under Challenge 4-6 which are aimed at minimizing water usage, promoting a recycling-based society, and fostering a future society in harmony with nature. Our operations today run on 100% renewable grid electricity; over 96% of our waste is recycled; and 89.3% of our water requirements for production are met through rainwater harvesting and recycled water—marking tangible steps toward becoming a Zero Carbon, Zero Liquid Discharge, and Zero Waste to Landfill company.

Under Toyota’s Green Wave Project, through Miyawaki method, we have planted over 328,000 trees, restoring ecosystems, and enriching biodiversity with over 790 native plant species and 400+ faunal species thriving within our premises. Last year alone, more than 8,000 saplings were planted outside our premises to expand our green footprint even further. Our Ecozone, an immersive 25-acre experiential learning space, has empowered over 40,000 students and stakeholders with knowledge and inspiration, imbibing positive behavioral change to become environmental stewards.

As we move towards our ambitious goal of achieving ‘Carbon-Neutral Manufacturing Operations’ by 2035, we are continually advancing our efforts in energy efficiency, sustainable material usage, environmental compliance and the adoption of cleaner technologies – all of which contribute to reducing the environmental impact. Additionally, we continue to actively share our best eco practices with our value chain – dealers, suppliers and logistic partners, as well as community members, thereby amplifying positive environmental impact, beyond our factory premises. As India accelerates its transition towards becoming energy independent, the role of the automotive industry in enabling clean mobility solutions has never been more crucial. Looking ahead, we aim to create a ripple effect of change where every effort counts, every voice matters, and every action contributes to a cleaner, healthier planet.



























