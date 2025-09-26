TruAlt Bioenergy Limited’s Initial Public Offering to open on Thursday, Sept 25, 2025, price band set at Rs 472 – Rs 496 per Equity Share

Bengaluru: TruAlt Bioenergy Limited has fixed the price band of ₹ 472/- to ₹496/- per Equity Share of face value ₹ 10/- each for its maiden initial public offer.

The Initial Public Offering (“IPO” or “Issue”) of the Company will open on Thursday, September 25, 2025, for subscription and close on Monday, September 29, 2025.Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 Equity Shares and in multiples of 30 Equity Shares thereafter.Equity shares outstanding as on date 7,06, 31, 624 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each.The IPO is a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale up to 18,00,000 Equity Shares.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 150.68 crore will be funding the capital expenditure towards setting- up multi-feed stock operations to pave- way for utilizing grains as an additional raw material in ethanol plant at TBL Unit 4 of 300 kilo litres per day (KLPD) capacity, and Rs 425.00 crore for working capital requirements.

The company is one of India’s largest biofuels producers, having strategically positioned ourselves as itself as a prominent and diversified player in the biofuels industry, particularly in the ethanol sector. The company holds the distinction of being the largest ethanol producer in India based on installed capacity, with an aggregate production capacity of 2000 kilo litres per day (KLPD) and an operational capacity of 1800 KLPD, as of 31 March, 2025. The company’s market share is amongst the largest in terms of ethanol production capacity in Fiscal 2025, at 3.6%. (Source: CRISIL Report).

The company currently operates four ethanol production distilleries on molasses and syrup-based feedstock, with production capacity of 1,800 KLPD as of 31 March 2025. By March 2026, out of the 2,000 KLPD installed capacity, the company intends to convert 1,300 KLPD of its current mono feed (sugarcane juice / sugar syrup / molasses) capacity to dual-feed, capable of producing ethanol from grain-based feedstock or grains unfit for human consumption. Progressively, the company also intend to increase our operational capacity from 1,800 KLPD as of March 31, 2025 to 2,000 KLPD.

And as part of its ethanol production, the company also produces extra neutral alcohol (“ENA), the primary raw material in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its product portfolio also includes dry ice and liquid carbon dioxide ("CO2"), by-products in the ethanol production process.