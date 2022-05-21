Vasavi Group unveils 2 high-rise projects

Hyderabad: Taking the concept of walk-to-work thoughtfully and catering to the heavy influx of residents in the IT hub, Vasavi Group unveiled two of luxury high-rise gated communities - Vasavi Atlantis at Narsingi and Vasavi Skyla at Hitec City in Western part of Hyderabad.

While launching the projects, the company's CMD Vijay Kumar Yerram claimed that Vasavi Atlantis is the tallest building sanctioned in the city as of now. Vasavi Skyla will be ready for possession in next 36 months, while Vasavi Atlantis in 48 months with a six-month grace period. He says, "We have already obtained all permissions for both the projects and the construction work has started with the latest shear wall technology, leaving 76 per cent open space and following Vastu Shastra."

Vasavi Group's Director Abhishek Chanda said, "Despite several projects in West Hyderabad, there is a huge demand for quality real estate projects. So, we have announced a base price of Rs 7,999 per sft at Vasavi Skyla, and Rs 7,200 per sft at Vasavi Atlantis." Vasavi Atlantis has eight soaring towers with 45 floors in 6.23 acre. It offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK flats, and sky villas ranging from 1,250 to 3,330 sft. With two clubhouses covering one lakh sft, it comes with 4.5 million sft of overall residential space.

Vasavi boasts five towers with 32 floors in 12 acre. It offers 3, 3+, 4+ and 5+ BHK designer flats, villas and sky villas ranging from 2,100 to 7,200 sft. Having a total 1.8 million sft of residential space, the neoclassical-inspired project houses a 50,000-sft clubhouse.