Vasavi Group unveils 2 high-rise projects in West Hyd

Hyderabad Taking the concept of walk-to-work thoughtfully and catering to the heavy influx of residents in the IT hub, Vasavi Group, Vasavi Atlantis, Vasavi Skyla, Hyderabad, Vijay Kumar Yerram, Real estate projects, vasavi group, vasavi atlantis, vasavi skyla, vasavi real estate, new vasavi group projects, vasavi group vistara luxury, vasavi group vistara, vasavi group builders, vasavi group hyderabad, abhishek director vasavi group, vasavi group constructions, vasavi group reviews, vasavi constructions, vasavi sri nivasam project amenities, vasavi sky city project video, vasavi projects, vasavi sky city, vasavi sky city project amenities

unveiled two of luxury high-rise gated communities - Vasavi Atlantis at Narsingi and Vasavi Skyla at Hitec City in Western part of Hyderabad.



While launching the projects, the company's CMD Vijay Kumar Yerram claimed that Vasavi Atlantis is the tallest building sanctioned in the city as of now. Vasavi Skyla will be ready for possession in next 36 months, while Vasavi Atlantis in 48 months with a six-month grace period.

He says, "We have already obtained all permissions for both the projects and the construction work has started with the latest shear wall technology, leaving 76 per cent open space and following Vastu Shastra."

The real estate group has so far completed 30 residential projects and 17 commercial projects over the past 27 years. So, it has announced a special launch offer of 27-gm gold coin free on booking a home at either of these two projects from Friday to June 30, 2022.

"For project management consultancy services for the biggest gated communities in priority locations of the city, we have roped in Tata Consulting Engineers for Vasavi Skyla and global property consultant Knightfrank for Vasavi Atlantis," said K Srinivasulu, Director of the group.

Vasavi Group's another Director Abhishek Chanda said, "Despite several projects in West Hyderabad, there is a huge demand for quality real estate projects. So, we have announced a base price of Rs 7,999 per sft at Vasavi Skyla, and Rs 7,200 per sft at Vasavi Atlantis."

Vasavi Atlantis has eight soaring towers with 45 floors in 6.23 acre. It offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK flats, and sky villas ranging from 1,250 to 3,330 sft. With two clubhouses covering one lakh sft, it comes with 4.5 million sft of overall residential space.

Vasavi boasts five towers with 32 floors in 12 acre. It offers 3, 3+, 4+ and 5+ BHK designer flats, villas and sky villas ranging from 2,100 to 7,200 sft. Having a total 1.8 million sft of residential space, the neoclassical-inspired project houses a 50,000-sft clubhouse.