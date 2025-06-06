Vedanta to use Rs 5,000 cr NCD funds to cut debt

New Delhi: Mining Major Vedanta Ltd plans to utilise Rs 5,000 crore raised through its unsecured non-convertible debenture (NCD) to retire high-cost debt, that will save an estimated Rs 350 crore in interest outgo, sources said.It will also use a part of the proceeds to fund its growth capex, sources added. Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd had last week said the committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via issuance of debentures.

The mining major plans to deploy funds from the Rs 5,000 crore raised through its unsecured NCD issue to pay down a high-cost private credit facility of Rs 3,400 crore, potentially reducing its annual interest burden by at least Rs 350 crore, sources said. The remaining funds will likely be used for ongoing capex requirements, general corporate purposes, and repayment or prepayment of existing debts, sources added. The NCD offering, which closed on Wednesday, was oversubscribed with bids worth Rs 6,555 crore, indicating a 60 per cent oversubscription over its base issue size of Rs 4,100 crore.

This prompted the company to exercise its greenshoe option of Rs 900 crore, raising a total of Rs 5,000 crore. The issuance attracted heavy demand from all categories of investors, including mutual funds, insurance companies, infrastructure finance companies, corporates, and NBFCs. Among the key investors who were ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, HSBC MF, Axis MF, Star Health Insurance, Reliance Insurance, Aseem Infrastructure Finance, Alpha Alternatives and Larsen and Toubro among others, sources said, adding that the unsecured NCDs have a coupon rate of 9.31 per cent for the 2.5 years series, 9.45 per cent for the 3 year series and 8.95 per cent for the 2 year series.

This is the second unsecured NCD issuance by the company in 2025. In February, the company raised Rs 2,600 crore via unsecured non-convertible debentures at a 9.40-9.50 per cent coupon rate, attracting institutional investors, including ICICI Prudential, Kotak, Nippon, Aditya Birla Sun Life, and Axis. The company’s net debt stood at Rs 53,251 crore as on March 31, 2025.