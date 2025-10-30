Young Innovators from Bharat Shine at Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025; Win INR 1 Crore to Build AI-Powered Solutions for a Better India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the winners of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025, the fourth edition of its national education programme that challenges young students to use technology to create real-world solutions for pressing challenges in their local communities.

The Top Four winning teams — Percevia (Bengaluru), NextPlay.AI (Aurangabad), Paraspeak (Gurugram), and Prithvi Rakshak (Palamu) — received INR 1 crore in incubation grants and will continue to develop their prototypes into scalable real-world solutions with mentorship support at IIT Delhi’s FITT Labs.

The jury panel brought together Samsung leadership and experts from across academia, government, and industry to evaluate the finalists’ solutions across four thematic tracks — AI for a Safer, Smarter, and Inclusive Bharat; Future of Health, Hygiene, and Well-being in India; Environmental Sustainability via Technology; and Social Change through Sport and Tech.

This year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow witnessed thousands of participants from across India presenting bold, human-centered ideas that blended innovation with purpose. For the first time, finalists also gained hands-on access to FITT’s advanced R&D infrastructure, refining their concepts before the Grand Finale.

Winning Innovations That Redefine Possibility

Percevia (Bengaluru): An AI-powered wearable glasses system that identifies objects, announces their location through a 33-grid voice and vibration feedback, providing real-time spatial awareness for the visually impaired.

NextPlay.AI (Aurangabad): A mobile-first AI platform for sports that integrates an AI Virtual Coach, AI Referee, and Neuro-Inclusive Tracker, ensuring fairness, access, and inclusion for athletes — anytime, anywhere.

Paraspeak (Gurugram): A real-time, speaker-independent speech enhancement device that converts slurred speech (dysarthria) into clear communication using deep-learning algorithms, helping individuals communicate confidently.

Prithvi Rakshak (Palamu): A community-driven green app that encourages sustainable living through tree adoption, recycling, and gamified eco-actions — promoting environmental awareness across India.

Empowering India’s Young Innovators

At the Grand Finale in New Delhi, winners were chosen after a rigorous six-month journey that included multiple mentorship rounds, prototype development, and bootcamps. The Top 20 finalist teams also received INR 1 lakh each and the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones for their creativity and commitment to building a better world.

Additionally, the event presented five special awards:

∙ Goodwill Awards (2) – INR 1,00,000 each

∙ Young Innovator Awards (2) – INR 1,00,000 each

∙ Social Media Champion Award – INR 50,000

Building India’s Innovation Ecosystem

Through multi-year partnerships with Startup India (DPIIT), MeitY Startup Hub, and Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog), Samsung continues to strengthen India’s youth innovation pipeline — creating opportunities for young changemakers from every corner of Bharat.

“Over the years, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has built an innovation architecture that democratizes technology and celebrates creativity from every part of India. This year, too, we witnessed extraordinary ideas emerging from small towns and rural communities — reaffirming that talent knows no boundaries. Our vision is to keep using technology for good — mentoring, resourcing, and empowering these young innovators to build a more inclusive and future-ready India in line with the government’s pathbreaking initiatives such as Digital India and Startup India,” said Mr JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

The jury included experts from Samsung leadership, academia, and government — such as Mr Mohan Rao Goli (MD, SRI-B), Mr Pankaj Mishra (CTO, SRI-D), Mr Yuran Kim (MD, SDD), Mr KY Roo (MD, SRI-N).

Other jury members brought cross-domain expertise and diverse perspectives to the evaluation process. The panel included Dr. P.S. Madanagopal, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub; Dr. Srinivasan Venkatrama, Assistant Professor of Design at IIT Delhi; Dr. Rakesh Kaur, Scientist ‘G’, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Govt. of India, Mamtha Venkatesh, Head, Startup India, and Himanshu Joshi, Director of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, each of whom evaluated entries across all four themes. They were joined by Dr. Rand Harrington, Director of the American Embassy School, who served on the jury for the theme Social Change through Sport and Tech: For Education & Better Futures along with Dr. Sumeet K. Jarangal, Director, DPIIT.

Distinguished guests at the Awards Ceremony included Professor Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi and Pragnya Mohan, International Olympic Committee Young Leader.

“This generation of young innovators is exactly what India needs. They are capable of designing with purpose, not just imitating what is being done globally. When ideas emerge from the ground up, rooted in local challenges, they have the power to transform our trajectory as a product nation,” said Prof. Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

Driving Innovation for Bharat’s Future

This year’s edition saw participation from every Indian state, with strong representation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, reaffirming Samsung’s mission to make innovation inclusive and accessible. From AI-powered accessibility tools to sustainability apps, these projects reflect the power of youth-led technology in transforming communities.

Through sustained mentorship, access to Samsung’s R&D expertise, and incubation at IIT Delhi, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025 continues to nurture India’s next generation of innovators — shaping the future of technology, for Bharat and beyond.