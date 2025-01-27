  • Menu
Zaggle inaugurates a new state-of-the-art corporate office in Hyderabad

The 17,500 sq. ft. workspace can accommodate over 400 employees to foster innovation, operational excellence, and employee well-being

● The company’s office features modern infrastructure like automated standing desks, soundproof phone booths, and green spaces.

● The strategic location leverages Hyderabad’s dynamic tech ecosystem and talent pool

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said, “The inauguration of our new office in Hyderabad marks a pivotal moment in our journey.

This cutting-edge workspace exemplifies our dedication to investing in the city’s dynamic tech ecosystem and its exceptional talent pool. Designed to foster creativity and innovation, this office will serve as a catalyst for empowering our team to drive forward transformative financial solutions, further solidifying our leadership in the SaaS FinTech sector.”

