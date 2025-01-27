Live
- Job Fair Successfully Conducted at Nagarkurnool Government Science Degree College
- Karnataka Swimmers Shine at Den Den Sea Swimming Championship
- "Villagers Demand Restoration of Bus Service from Shantinagar to Pedda Tandrapadu, Seek Government Intervention".
- Wing Commander Akshay Saxena Awarded Vayu Sena Medal For Heroic Rescue Mission In Arabian Sea
- Haryana Private Hospitals Threaten To Exit Ayushman Bharat Over Unpaid Dues
- Man-eating Tiger Found Dead In Wayanad Days After Fatal Attack
- PRTU TS Leaders Demand Restoration of Old Pension Scheme, Submit Petition in Ieeja
- Dr. Lakshman Inspires 10th Grade Students with Motivational Session in Aija.
- Farmers Urged to Utilize Red Gram Procurement Centers in Alampur Constituency
- Vengaivayal Water Tank Contamination Case: A 2022 Crime Resurfaces With New Developments
Just In
Zaggle inaugurates a new state-of-the-art corporate office in Hyderabad
The 17,500 sq. ft. workspace can accommodate over 400 employees to foster innovation, operational excellence, and employee well-being
● The 17,500 sq. ft. workspace can accommodate over 400 employees to foster innovation, operational excellence, and employee well-being
● The company’s office features modern infrastructure like automated standing desks, soundproof phone booths, and green spaces.
● The strategic location leverages Hyderabad’s dynamic tech ecosystem and talent pool
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said, “The inauguration of our new office in Hyderabad marks a pivotal moment in our journey.
This cutting-edge workspace exemplifies our dedication to investing in the city’s dynamic tech ecosystem and its exceptional talent pool. Designed to foster creativity and innovation, this office will serve as a catalyst for empowering our team to drive forward transformative financial solutions, further solidifying our leadership in the SaaS FinTech sector.”