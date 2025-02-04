Live
Zuari Finserv Expands Operations with New Office in Noida
Strengthening Presence in Uttar Pradesh to Enhance Financial Services Access
Zuari Finserv, the leading financial services arm of Zuari Industries Limited and part of the Adventz, has expanded its operations with the launch of a new office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment solutions in Noida, a city recognized as a hub of economic growth.
Located at The Ithum in Sector-62, Noida, the new office is part of Zuari Finserv’s broader plan to strengthen its presence in India. With the opening of branches in key cities, Zuari Finserv will be able to cater to clients in residential, commercial, and institutional segments.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjan Kumar, CEO & Whole Time Director of Zuari Finserv Limited, said, "Noida is a growing business and financial destination, with numerous multinational corporations contributing to the growth of the city. The strategic move to expand our new office in Noida will help us strengthen our portfolio and explore new frontiers. We want to extend our services to a wider customer base by understanding their financial goals and offering solutions to help them build a secure tomorrow. This new branch will be a steppingstone to exploring new prospects and embark on a new path for a successful future"
Zuari Finserv will be venturing into a new territory in Noida with its vast portfolio of wealth management, brokerage services and financial planning. The new office is fully equipped to provide hassle free and timely support to customers. As a pioneer in financial services, Zuari Finserv will continue to leverage technology and customer centricity. The focus is on digital and financial services that is at par with the current market standards, Finserv will continue to keep its offerings ahead of the curve for the customers and investors.
At present, Zuari Finserv operates ten branches across India, including two in Delhi and one each in Lucknow, Agra, Kota, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Kanpur, Gurgaon and Bhilwara. As part of its expansion strategy, the company is actively expanding its footprint, with Noida marking the latest addition and Jaipur and Udaipur set to follow.